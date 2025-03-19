Powering the Future: India's Nuclear Ambitions Shine Bright

India's nuclear sector stands as a beacon of dedication and professionalism, with the construction of more reactors underway nationwide, according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Grossi visited the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, where he praised the indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors and reaffirmed IAEA's support for India's nuclear expansion. The visit underscored India's vital role in achieving its goal to become a net zero economy by 2070.

The recent inauguration of the S N Bose Building at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership in New Delhi, alongside a new certificate course in nuclear engineering, demonstrates India's commitment to advancing nuclear science, security, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)