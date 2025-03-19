Guinea-Bissau Urged to Prioritize Water and Sanitation to Improve Public Health and Livelihoods

The Government of Guinea-Bissau must take immediate and decisive action to prioritize water and sanitation services if it seeks to enhance the well-being of its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable groups such as women and children, a UN expert has warned.

Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, issued this call to action at the conclusion of his ten-day official visit to Guinea-Bissau. During his visit, he observed firsthand the dire conditions faced by many communities across the country in accessing clean water and sanitation facilities.

A Nation Struggling with Water Scarcity and Poor Sanitation

Official statistics indicate that only 24% of the country’s population has access to safely managed drinking water services. However, behind these figures lie human stories of hardship and struggle, particularly for women and children, who are disproportionately burdened with the task of collecting water for their households.

"I met with women and girls who begin queuing for water as early as 5 a.m. In the dry season, they are forced to walk several kilometers to reach remote wells," said Arrojo-Agudo.

Beyond the physical effort required to fetch water, the quality of the available water is often compromised. In many areas, water lacks proper chlorination and disinfection, making it unsafe for consumption. The Special Rapporteur expressed serious concerns about the lack of access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in schools, health centers, hospitals, and detention facilities.

Health Impacts of Poor Water and Sanitation

The lack of access to clean water and adequate sanitation is having devastating health consequences, particularly for children.

"Throughout the country, I heard testimonies of malaria spreading, especially during the rainy season, and frequent cases of diarrheal diseases affecting children due to inadequate sanitation and unsafe drinking water," Arrojo-Agudo reported.

These preventable diseases contribute to high rates of child mortality and increase the burden on an already fragile healthcare system.

To address this issue, the expert urged the government to launch a public awareness campaign on the importance of water chlorination. He also recommended that chlorine and other necessary water treatment products be provided free of charge to vulnerable populations.

Sanitation and Waste Management: Critical Areas for Investment

Arrojo-Agudo highlighted the urgent need for investment in sanitation and waste management infrastructure to prevent water contamination. He warned that the country's aquifers, which serve as a critical source of water, are under threat due to poor sanitation practices.

"Guinea-Bissau possesses a valuable natural treasure in its aquifers and must take urgent measures to protect them, particularly as climate change exacerbates the risks," he stated.

The expert recommended that the government conduct thorough studies and mapping of aquifers to optimize their use and safeguard them from contamination. He also emphasized that developing proper waste collection and treatment systems is essential to reducing pollution and preserving water resources.

Challenges in Governance and Infrastructure

While acknowledging that Guinea-Bissau has a well-structured water code and institutions supported by international cooperation, Arrojo-Agudo noted significant gaps in local governance and service delivery.

"The absence of local municipal institutions dedicated to water and sanitation management presents a major challenge. I commend the community-led initiatives in places like Bafatá and encourage the government to support and replicate such programs elsewhere," he said.

Guinea-Bissau has also made strides in transboundary agreements for sustainable management of its river basins and Atlantic aquifers. However, further efforts are needed to prevent environmental and human rights issues such as the drying up of the Bidigor River due to upstream dam construction and the alleged toxic pollution of the Corubal River from mining activities, which the expert observed in communities like Pirada and Tchethé.

Climate Change and Rising Challenges

Climate change is further aggravating water scarcity in Guinea-Bissau. The expert warned that the dry season is now extending to nearly nine months in some areas, leading to significant declines in groundwater levels.

"In urban areas such as Bafatá, Tchethé, Bilonco, and Pirada, the depletion of aquifer water is becoming increasingly evident. In Pirada, residents are deeply concerned about the encroachment of desert conditions from the Sahel," he stated.

Given that 80% of Guinea-Bissau’s population resides in coastal areas, aquifer salinization due to rising sea levels is another pressing concern. Arrojo-Agudo pointed to the dire situation of island communities like those in Djobel, who face extreme water shortages and require urgent resettlement solutions.

Urgent Need for National Investment

Despite being a least developed country, Guinea-Bissau cannot afford to neglect the basic right to clean water and sanitation, the UN expert stressed. The country currently relies heavily on foreign aid, which is at risk of decreasing in the coming years. Therefore, prioritizing domestic funding for water and sanitation infrastructure is more crucial than ever.

"Ensuring safe water and sanitation for everyone, with no discrimination, must be a top priority. Being a least developed country does not justify failing to make clean drinking water a central focus, particularly when vulnerable women, despite their struggles, already prioritize it in their daily lives," he said.

The Special Rapporteur concluded his visit by encouraging the government to update its water code to better address the needs of vulnerable populations and tackle the impacts of climate change more effectively.

Arrojo-Agudo will present a detailed report on his findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2025. The international community will be watching closely to see whether Guinea-Bissau takes the necessary steps to secure safe water and sanitation for all its citizens.