Left Menu

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Eight in Riots Murder Case

A Delhi court has charged eight individuals for the murder of Babbu, an auto driver, during the 2020 North East Delhi riots. Although 11 others were discharged for lack of evidence, the court found enough to pursue charges of murder, rioting, and promoting communal enmity against the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:54 IST
Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Eight in Riots Murder Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Karkardooma court has framed charges against eight individuals accused of murdering an auto driver named Babbu during the violent North East Delhi riots. The incident occurred at Khajuri Chowk on February 25, 2020, where Babbu was caught in stone pelting amid communal clashes.

Babbu, severely beaten by one group, succumbed to head injuries two days later in a hospital. Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala discharged 11 others due to insufficient supporting evidence. The court order, issued on March 18, indicated that enough evidence existed to charge the eight with murder, rioting, and related offences.

The accused—Rahul alias Ajay, Sandeep alias Sanjeev, Harjeet Singh alias Happy, Kuldeep, Bharat Bhusan alias Lucky, Dharmender alias Dham, Sachin Gupta alias Mopi, and Sachin Rastogi—face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The court, however, dropped charges of conspiracy and making inflammatory statements due to lack of evidence, while noting the communal nature of the violence captured in reviewed video footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025