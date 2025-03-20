Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Eight in Riots Murder Case

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Karkardooma court has framed charges against eight individuals accused of murdering an auto driver named Babbu during the violent North East Delhi riots. The incident occurred at Khajuri Chowk on February 25, 2020, where Babbu was caught in stone pelting amid communal clashes.

Babbu, severely beaten by one group, succumbed to head injuries two days later in a hospital. Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala discharged 11 others due to insufficient supporting evidence. The court order, issued on March 18, indicated that enough evidence existed to charge the eight with murder, rioting, and related offences.

The accused—Rahul alias Ajay, Sandeep alias Sanjeev, Harjeet Singh alias Happy, Kuldeep, Bharat Bhusan alias Lucky, Dharmender alias Dham, Sachin Gupta alias Mopi, and Sachin Rastogi—face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The court, however, dropped charges of conspiracy and making inflammatory statements due to lack of evidence, while noting the communal nature of the violence captured in reviewed video footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)