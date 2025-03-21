Left Menu

Wall Street Declines Amid Tariff Concerns

Wall Street opened lower on Friday due to ongoing tariff challenges. FedEx adjusted its annual outlook amid economic uncertainties. By 09:30 a.m. ET, major indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq fell significantly, reflecting investor concerns over the fluctuating market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:04 IST
Wall Street Declines Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a rocky start on Friday as investor unease over tariffs grew. The uncertainty prompted FedEx to modify its economic forecasts, highlighting the instability.

In early trading, indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted notable losses, reflecting the breadth of market apprehension.

As tariffs continue to exert pressure, companies are bracing for potential volatility, underscoring a complex financial landscape for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025