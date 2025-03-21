Wall Street Declines Amid Tariff Concerns
Wall Street opened lower on Friday due to ongoing tariff challenges. FedEx adjusted its annual outlook amid economic uncertainties. By 09:30 a.m. ET, major indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq fell significantly, reflecting investor concerns over the fluctuating market conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:04 IST
Wall Street faced a rocky start on Friday as investor unease over tariffs grew. The uncertainty prompted FedEx to modify its economic forecasts, highlighting the instability.
In early trading, indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted notable losses, reflecting the breadth of market apprehension.
As tariffs continue to exert pressure, companies are bracing for potential volatility, underscoring a complex financial landscape for investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq on course for correction amid US trade policy uncertainty
US STOCKS-Nasdaq confirms correction amid US trade policy uncertainty
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nasdaq confirms correction, dollar weakens as tariff news fuels unease
RPT-US STOCKS-Nasdaq confirms correction amid US trade policy uncertainty
Wall Street tumbles as tariff whiplash and falling AI stocks drag Nasdaq 10% below its record