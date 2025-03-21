Wall Street Declines Amid Tariff Concerns

Wall Street faced a rocky start on Friday as investor unease over tariffs grew. The uncertainty prompted FedEx to modify its economic forecasts, highlighting the instability.

In early trading, indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted notable losses, reflecting the breadth of market apprehension.

As tariffs continue to exert pressure, companies are bracing for potential volatility, underscoring a complex financial landscape for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)