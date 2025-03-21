Left Menu

Macron Proposes New Leadership at EDF: Fontana to Replace Remont

French President Emmanuel Macron has selected Bernard Fontana to replace Luc Remont as CEO of state-owned utility EDF, just two years into Remont's term. This unexpected move follows the French government's recent agreement on financing six new nuclear reactors. EDF could not be reached for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:48 IST
In a surprising development, President Emmanuel Macron has announced a leadership change at EDF, the state-owned utility company. Bernard Fontana has been named as the proposed new CEO, replacing Luc Remont, who took the role just two years ago.

The announcement came without clarification on the reasons for Remont's replacement, sparking questions and speculation. Neither EDF nor governmental officials have provided further details. This news follows closely on the heels of the French government's decision to finance six new nuclear reactors in the coming years.

EDF, which plays a pivotal role in France's energy strategy, remains silent on the proposed leadership change, leaving many to anticipate the potential implications for the company's future and its ongoing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

