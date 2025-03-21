Macron Proposes New Leadership at EDF: Fontana to Replace Remont

In a surprising development, President Emmanuel Macron has announced a leadership change at EDF, the state-owned utility company. Bernard Fontana has been named as the proposed new CEO, replacing Luc Remont, who took the role just two years ago.

The announcement came without clarification on the reasons for Remont's replacement, sparking questions and speculation. Neither EDF nor governmental officials have provided further details. This news follows closely on the heels of the French government's decision to finance six new nuclear reactors in the coming years.

EDF, which plays a pivotal role in France's energy strategy, remains silent on the proposed leadership change, leaving many to anticipate the potential implications for the company's future and its ongoing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)