Canada Prepares Countermeasures Against U.S. Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expresses readiness to impose measures in response to U.S. tariffs effective April 2. He plans to consult with provincial leaders and business heads to address auto sector tariffs announced by President Trump. Potential excise duties on oil and commodities are considered.

Updated: 28-03-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:48 IST
In a bold move against impending U.S. tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that all possible responses are being considered. The tariffs, set for April 2, push Ottawa to explore varied options in defense of its auto industry and national economy.

Carney, speaking at a press conference, revealed plans to discuss coordinated strategies with provincial premiers and business leaders. The aim is to address the auto sector tariffs recently announced by President Donald Trump. "Nothing is off the table to defend our workers and our country," Carney asserted, emphasizing the government's commitment to protecting Canadian interests.

Among the potential responses is the imposition of excise duties on exports, including oil and potash, signaling a firm stance against U.S. trade policies that threaten Canadian industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

