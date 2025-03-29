Timely Surgery Saves Woman from Rare Gallbladder Complication

Doctors at a private hospital in New Delhi expertly addressed a young woman's rare and life-threatening condition caused by gallbladder stones.

The 36-year-old patient, who endured severe symptoms such as nausea and vomiting for several months, sought medical assistance after being unable to eat for five days.

Dr. Tarun Mittal, Vice Chairman and Head of Unit-3 in the Department of Laparoscopic & Laser Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, facilitated the diagnosis following a swift CECT abdomen scan.

The scan revealed a gastric outlet obstruction stemming from a cholecystogastric fistula, where a gallstone had traveled to the stomach, creating a blockage.

Immediate laparoscopic surgery by Dr. Mittal and his team, Dr. Ashish Dey, Dr. Anmol Ahuja, and Dr. Shresth Manglik, repaired the fistula and removed the gallbladder and stones, offering the patient a full recovery in just two days.

Dr. Mittal emphasized the risks of ignoring early gallstone symptoms, often leading to severe complications such as jaundice and pancreatitis, and stressed the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

This case underscores the effectiveness of advanced laparoscopic surgery and serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers associated with untreated gallstones.

(With inputs from agencies.)