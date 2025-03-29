Left Menu

Timely Surgery Saves Woman from Rare Gallbladder Complication

A New Delhi hospital successfully treated a woman with gastric outlet obstruction caused by gallbladder stones. A team led by Dr. Tarun Mittal performed advanced laparoscopic surgery, resolving the condition. This case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and intervention in gallstone-related complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:16 IST
Timely Surgery Saves Woman from Rare Gallbladder Complication
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at a private hospital in New Delhi expertly addressed a young woman's rare and life-threatening condition caused by gallbladder stones.

The 36-year-old patient, who endured severe symptoms such as nausea and vomiting for several months, sought medical assistance after being unable to eat for five days.

Dr. Tarun Mittal, Vice Chairman and Head of Unit-3 in the Department of Laparoscopic & Laser Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, facilitated the diagnosis following a swift CECT abdomen scan.

The scan revealed a gastric outlet obstruction stemming from a cholecystogastric fistula, where a gallstone had traveled to the stomach, creating a blockage.

Immediate laparoscopic surgery by Dr. Mittal and his team, Dr. Ashish Dey, Dr. Anmol Ahuja, and Dr. Shresth Manglik, repaired the fistula and removed the gallbladder and stones, offering the patient a full recovery in just two days.

Dr. Mittal emphasized the risks of ignoring early gallstone symptoms, often leading to severe complications such as jaundice and pancreatitis, and stressed the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

This case underscores the effectiveness of advanced laparoscopic surgery and serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers associated with untreated gallstones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025