Anand Rathi's IPO Set for Grand Re-entry: Raising Rs 745 Crore

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the brokerage subsidiary of Anand Rathi Group, has opted to re-file preliminary papers with India's market watchdog, Sebi, for a Rs 745-crore IPO.

Previously submitted in December, the original draft was returned by Sebi in January. The new filing delineates a complete new issue of shares worth Rs 745 crore, alongside a pre-IPO placement proposal of Rs 149 crore, potentially altering the final issue size.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for long-term working capital and general corporate needs. With a broad clientele base and an extensive network of 90 branches across 54 cities, Anand Rathi exhibits a rising financial trajectory, with plans to list on India's major exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)