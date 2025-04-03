Tragedy in the Skies: Jaguar Jet Crash in Gujarat

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is investigating a tragic incident involving a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat. The accident resulted in the death of one pilot and left another injured. The aircraft was on a routine night mission when it experienced a technical malfunction.

The crash occurred on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate response from local authorities and the IAF. A statement from the IAF revealed that the pilots encountered the malfunction, leading them to eject and avoid further damage to the airfield and local population. Sadly, one pilot succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has prompted a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause. Meanwhile, the IAF expressed sorrow over the loss and extended support to the bereaved family. The injured pilot is receiving medical treatment in Jamnagar, as district officials coordinated firefighting efforts to contain the blaze caused by the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)