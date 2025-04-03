Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Jaguar Jet Crash in Gujarat

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat, resulting in one pilot's death and another's injury. A technical malfunction during a night mission led to the crash. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the incident, while the IAF mourns the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:40 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Jaguar Jet Crash in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is investigating a tragic incident involving a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat. The accident resulted in the death of one pilot and left another injured. The aircraft was on a routine night mission when it experienced a technical malfunction.

The crash occurred on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate response from local authorities and the IAF. A statement from the IAF revealed that the pilots encountered the malfunction, leading them to eject and avoid further damage to the airfield and local population. Sadly, one pilot succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has prompted a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause. Meanwhile, the IAF expressed sorrow over the loss and extended support to the bereaved family. The injured pilot is receiving medical treatment in Jamnagar, as district officials coordinated firefighting efforts to contain the blaze caused by the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025