Transforming Debt Collections: AI's Role in Financial Revolution

Public Sector Banks in India are employing AI-powered digital platforms like Spocto X to improve debt collections, cut non-performing assets, and enhance borrower engagement. This transformative technology has drastically reduced bounce rates and SMA ratios, highlighting the critical role of AI in modernizing financial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India are turning to AI-powered platforms to overhaul their debt collection processes and reduce Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). The Spocto X platform has been instrumental in this transformation, offering solutions that cut bounce rates by 25-30% and optimize recovery strategies.

At the Bharat Collections & Lending Summit, Shri Sanju Mangrulkar, a senior official from the Central Bank of India, shared that the bank's Special Mention Account (SMA) ratio fell from 8% in 2024 to 3% in 2025 after adopting Spocto X's technology. This marks a significant improvement in recovery outcomes and underscores the potential of AI solutions.

Gaurav Kumar, CEO of Spocto X, stated that their technology enhances efficiencies through hyper-personalized strategies. As public sector banks continue to adopt AI, experts anticipate a narrowing efficiency gap with private banks, strengthening India's financial ecosystem. Spocto X's success demonstrates the role of innovation in reshaping finance.

