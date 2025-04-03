Transforming Debt Collections: AI's Role in Financial Revolution

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India are turning to AI-powered platforms to overhaul their debt collection processes and reduce Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). The Spocto X platform has been instrumental in this transformation, offering solutions that cut bounce rates by 25-30% and optimize recovery strategies.

At the Bharat Collections & Lending Summit, Shri Sanju Mangrulkar, a senior official from the Central Bank of India, shared that the bank's Special Mention Account (SMA) ratio fell from 8% in 2024 to 3% in 2025 after adopting Spocto X's technology. This marks a significant improvement in recovery outcomes and underscores the potential of AI solutions.

Gaurav Kumar, CEO of Spocto X, stated that their technology enhances efficiencies through hyper-personalized strategies. As public sector banks continue to adopt AI, experts anticipate a narrowing efficiency gap with private banks, strengthening India's financial ecosystem. Spocto X's success demonstrates the role of innovation in reshaping finance.

