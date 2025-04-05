AIADMK Calls for Modi's Intervention in Tamil Nadu Fishermen Crisis

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Saturday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the pressing issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen during his current visit to Sri Lanka. Sathyan emphasized the need for a resolution that would benefit both Indian and Sri Lankan interests, criticizing Sri Lanka's actions against Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Addressing ANI, Sathyan decried the Sri Lankan government's practice of seizing and auctioning fishing assets belonging to Indian fishermen. He advocated for diplomatic measures to ensure the release of detained fishermen, noting that such cooperative efforts could prevent further arrests.

The ongoing dispute over maritime boundaries, dating back to agreements in the 1970s, remains unresolved despite India's efforts. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted these challenges in the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the historical complexity of the issue and outlining legal frameworks affecting detained fishermen.

