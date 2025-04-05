AIADMK Calls for Modi's Intervention in Tamil Nadu Fishermen Crisis
AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan urges PM Modi to resolve the Tamil Nadu fishermen issue during his Sri Lanka visit. Sathyan criticizes Sri Lanka's confiscation of fishermen's assets and highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts to address arrests. Historical maritime disputes complicate the matter, with India pushing for joint solutions.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Saturday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the pressing issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen during his current visit to Sri Lanka. Sathyan emphasized the need for a resolution that would benefit both Indian and Sri Lankan interests, criticizing Sri Lanka's actions against Tamil Nadu fishermen.
Addressing ANI, Sathyan decried the Sri Lankan government's practice of seizing and auctioning fishing assets belonging to Indian fishermen. He advocated for diplomatic measures to ensure the release of detained fishermen, noting that such cooperative efforts could prevent further arrests.
The ongoing dispute over maritime boundaries, dating back to agreements in the 1970s, remains unresolved despite India's efforts. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted these challenges in the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the historical complexity of the issue and outlining legal frameworks affecting detained fishermen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Maritime Dispute Leads to Arrest of Tug Vessels
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set for a 2025 Comeback Amid India-China Diplomatic Efforts
Trump's Diplomatic Efforts to Temper Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Trilateral Diplomatic Efforts: Japan, China, and South Korea Seek Unity Amid Tensions
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify: UAE and US Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict