Delhi HC Clears Path for Supreme Court Expansion with Tree Transplantation Approval

The Delhi High Court has granted approval for relocating 26 trees to make way for the Supreme Court building's expansion, which aims to add new courtrooms, including a Constitutional Court, and enhance facilities for judges, lawyers, and litigants. The Central Public Works Department's Supreme Court Project Division 1 initiated the request for permission.

Justice Jasmeet Singh of the High Court ruled in favor of moving 16 trees to the garden's periphery between Gates A and B, while 10 others will be transplanted near the Administrative Buildings Complex, close to Gate No. 1. The project requires a compensatory plantation of 260 trees, which has been completed at Sunder Nursery, as reported by Advocate Sudhir Mishra.

The decision also calls for adherence to certain conditions during transplantation. The Tree Officer's initial order was deemed insufficient, prompting the need for a detailed order within two weeks, complying with the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and previous court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)