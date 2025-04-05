Left Menu

Delhi HC Clears Path for Supreme Court Expansion with Tree Transplantation Approval

The Delhi High Court has approved the transplantation of 26 trees to facilitate the Supreme Court's expansion, including new courtrooms and improved facilities. The project, led by the CPWD, includes a compensatory plantation of 260 trees, already completed at Sunder Nursery. The court mandated compliance with transplantation conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:06 IST
Delhi HC Clears Path for Supreme Court Expansion with Tree Transplantation Approval
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted approval for relocating 26 trees to make way for the Supreme Court building's expansion, which aims to add new courtrooms, including a Constitutional Court, and enhance facilities for judges, lawyers, and litigants. The Central Public Works Department's Supreme Court Project Division 1 initiated the request for permission.

Justice Jasmeet Singh of the High Court ruled in favor of moving 16 trees to the garden's periphery between Gates A and B, while 10 others will be transplanted near the Administrative Buildings Complex, close to Gate No. 1. The project requires a compensatory plantation of 260 trees, which has been completed at Sunder Nursery, as reported by Advocate Sudhir Mishra.

The decision also calls for adherence to certain conditions during transplantation. The Tree Officer's initial order was deemed insufficient, prompting the need for a detailed order within two weeks, complying with the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and previous court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025