Left Menu

Bandhan Bank's New Elite Plus: Tailored Savings for HNIs

Bandhan Bank has introduced the 'Elite Plus' savings account, tailored for high net-worth individuals. It offers unlimited monthly cash deposits, free RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS transactions, along with enhanced debit card insurance and personal accident coverage up to Rs 15 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:05 IST
Bandhan Bank's New Elite Plus: Tailored Savings for HNIs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhan Bank has announced the launch of its latest savings account offering, 'Elite Plus', specifically designed for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), with a variety of perks.

The bank's statement highlights that this account allows customers to enjoy unlimited cash deposits each month, as well as complimentary transactions via RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS.

Additionally, 'Elite Plus' features enhanced debit card insurance and personal accident coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh, further providing peace of mind to its account holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025