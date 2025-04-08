Bandhan Bank's New Elite Plus: Tailored Savings for HNIs

Bandhan Bank has announced the launch of its latest savings account offering, 'Elite Plus', specifically designed for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), with a variety of perks.

The bank's statement highlights that this account allows customers to enjoy unlimited cash deposits each month, as well as complimentary transactions via RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS.

Additionally, 'Elite Plus' features enhanced debit card insurance and personal accident coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh, further providing peace of mind to its account holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)