Left Menu

PFC Distributes Massive Dividend to Shareholders

The state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), an NBFC under the Ministry of Power, has distributed a total dividend of Rs 5,363 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. A significant portion, Rs 3,003 crore, was paid to the Government of India, showcasing PFC's strong financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:05 IST
PFC Distributes Massive Dividend to Shareholders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced the disbursement of a substantial dividend amounting to Rs 5,363 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2024-25. This announcement underscores PFC's robust fiscal management and commitment to rewarding its stakeholders.

PFC, a prominent non-banking financial company operating under the Ministry of Power, has demonstrated impressive financial performance, resulting in a significant distribution of profits. The dividend payout includes a final dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 825 crore.

A considerable portion of this dividend, Rs 3,003 crore, has been paid to the Government of India, reflecting the state's significant shareholding in the corporation. This substantial payout highlights PFC's role in the national financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025