PFC Distributes Massive Dividend to Shareholders

The state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced the disbursement of a substantial dividend amounting to Rs 5,363 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2024-25. This announcement underscores PFC's robust fiscal management and commitment to rewarding its stakeholders.

PFC, a prominent non-banking financial company operating under the Ministry of Power, has demonstrated impressive financial performance, resulting in a significant distribution of profits. The dividend payout includes a final dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 825 crore.

A considerable portion of this dividend, Rs 3,003 crore, has been paid to the Government of India, reflecting the state's significant shareholding in the corporation. This substantial payout highlights PFC's role in the national financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)