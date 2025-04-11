Left Menu

Pavel Prass Expands Influence in Russian Tech Sector

Pavel Prass, a co-owner of Yandex, is increasing his stake in VK through a $5.4 billion deal. This move, involving a consortium of Russian investors, highlights consolidation in Russia's tech industry. VK plans to issue additional shares to alleviate debt, with Prass playing a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:19 IST
Pavel Prass Expands Influence in Russian Tech Sector

Pavel Prass, a co-owner of the Russian tech giant Yandex, is strategically expanding his influence within the tech industry by increasing his stake in its competitor, VK. This development was highlighted in a statement released by VK on Friday, revealing a significant $5.4 billion cash and shares deal completed in July 2024, which marks the end of foreign ownership in Yandex.

The acquisition of Yandex's Russian assets involved a consortium of investors including senior management of Yandex, a fund associated with oil leader Lukoil, and businessmen such as Alexander Chachava, Alexander Ryazanov, and Prass himself. Amidst this backdrop, VK, having reported a net loss over $1 billion for the year 2024, is aiming to raise up to 115 billion roubles ($1.37 billion) via an additional share issue to address its debt challenges.

The statement from VK points to consolidation trends in Russia's tech sector, with Prass already holding shares in VK. A private subscription involving 354 million shares was executed at 324.9 roubles each, with buyers identified as AM-Invest and Agana. The specifics of the stake distribution remain undisclosed, but Russian corporate filings indicate that Prass' entity holds a 19% stake in Agana. If approved in an upcoming April 30 shareholder meeting, this share issue will enable the buyers to hold 61% of VK's extended capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025