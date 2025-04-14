Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on TSR Drivers in Bold Robbery Case

Delhi Police have arrested two TSR drivers, Akhtar Raja and Ghulam Raza, for robbing an IB Security Assistant. The duo threatened their victim with a knife, stealing a wallet and cash. Further investigation continues as authorities examine ties to broader criminal activities in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:39 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on TSR Drivers in Bold Robbery Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers, Akhtar Raja and Ghulam Raza, for a daring robbery. The incident targeted Manish Pandey, a Security Assistant Executive with the Intelligence Bureau, at RK Ashram Marg in the early hours of April 11.

Pandey was waiting for transport when the suspects, driving a TSR, approached him. Ghulam Raza allegedly threatened him with a knife before forcibly seizing his wallet, which contained important documents and Rs 1,500 in cash. The decisive action by the police was prompted after comprehensive CCTV footage analysis that flagged Raja's vehicle as suspicious.

Upon his arrest, Akhtar Raja confessed to the crime, revealing a plot concocted with his associate, Ghulam Raza. The police also recovered critical evidence, including the stolen items and the weapon used. Interestingly, the arrested individuals, hailing from Kishanganj, Bihar, operated under the guise of TSR drivers in Delhi. Authorities suggest more developments are imminent as investigations deepen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025