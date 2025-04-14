Delhi Police Crack Down on TSR Drivers in Bold Robbery Case

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers, Akhtar Raja and Ghulam Raza, for a daring robbery. The incident targeted Manish Pandey, a Security Assistant Executive with the Intelligence Bureau, at RK Ashram Marg in the early hours of April 11.

Pandey was waiting for transport when the suspects, driving a TSR, approached him. Ghulam Raza allegedly threatened him with a knife before forcibly seizing his wallet, which contained important documents and Rs 1,500 in cash. The decisive action by the police was prompted after comprehensive CCTV footage analysis that flagged Raja's vehicle as suspicious.

Upon his arrest, Akhtar Raja confessed to the crime, revealing a plot concocted with his associate, Ghulam Raza. The police also recovered critical evidence, including the stolen items and the weapon used. Interestingly, the arrested individuals, hailing from Kishanganj, Bihar, operated under the guise of TSR drivers in Delhi. Authorities suggest more developments are imminent as investigations deepen.

(With inputs from agencies.)