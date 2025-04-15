Trump's Trade War Escalates: Global Markets on Edge

The global trade conflict, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, has escalated sharply, spreading anxiety across international markets. The president's latest tariffs target Chinese imports and semiconductors, with potential exemptions for some U.S. firms. Meanwhile, other nations brace for impact as trade uncertainties persist.

Trump recently announced significant tariff modifications, raising levies on Chinese goods while reversing others. His intent to safeguard U.S. interests has led to a 145% tariff hike on Chinese imports, sparking retaliatory measures and stoking fears of economic downturns. The president's fiscal strategies are impacting worldwide confidence.

Nations from Mexico to the EU have responded with counter-tariffs. This complex trade landscape fuels tension and poses challenges for industries globally, with sectors like autos, metals, and electronics standing at the forefront of evolving trade policies. Economists warn of inflationary impacts as companies potentially pass tariff costs to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)