Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Cracks Down on Private School Fee Hikes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered strict action against private schools for arbitrary fee hikes. During a Jan Samvaad session, complaints about Queen Mary School in Model Town prompted swift measures to ensure transparency and uphold children's rights to quality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Cracks Down on Private School Fee Hikes
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a crackdown on private schools arbitrarily hiking fees, following a complaint during a Jan Samvaad event at her residence. Parents of students from Queen Mary School, Model Town, voiced their concerns directly to the CM, leading to immediate intervention.

Chief Minister Gupta described the fee hikes and associated threats against parents and students as 'unacceptable.' She emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring accessible and quality education for all children, stating that schools violating regulations will face strict consequences.

Gupta reiterated her administration's zero-tolerance policy towards educational injustices and promised rigorous enforcement of transparency and equal opportunity in schools. Her prompt action underscores the Delhi Government's dedication to protecting children's educational rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025