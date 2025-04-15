Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Cracks Down on Private School Fee Hikes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a crackdown on private schools arbitrarily hiking fees, following a complaint during a Jan Samvaad event at her residence. Parents of students from Queen Mary School, Model Town, voiced their concerns directly to the CM, leading to immediate intervention.

Chief Minister Gupta described the fee hikes and associated threats against parents and students as 'unacceptable.' She emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring accessible and quality education for all children, stating that schools violating regulations will face strict consequences.

Gupta reiterated her administration's zero-tolerance policy towards educational injustices and promised rigorous enforcement of transparency and equal opportunity in schools. Her prompt action underscores the Delhi Government's dedication to protecting children's educational rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)