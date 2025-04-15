ICICI Lombard Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q4

ICICI Lombard's financial performance for the fourth quarter reflected a mixed outcome. The company reported a 2% reduction in net profit, amounting to Rs 510 crore, down from Rs 520 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the dip in net profit, ICICI Lombard witnessed a rise in total income, which reached Rs 5,851 crore, up from Rs 5,165 crore previously. Furthermore, the gross direct premium income saw a modest growth of 2.3%, totaling Rs 6,211 crore.

The board announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share while maintaining a healthy solvency ratio of 2.69 times, exceeding the regulatory requirement. This financial posture positions ICICI Lombard well for future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)