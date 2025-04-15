Left Menu

ICICI Lombard Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q4

ICICI Lombard reported a 2% decline in net profit to Rs 510 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 520 crore a year earlier. Total income rose to Rs 5,851 crore, and gross direct premium income increased by 2.3% to Rs 6,211 crore. A final dividend was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:42 IST
ICICI Lombard Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Lombard's financial performance for the fourth quarter reflected a mixed outcome. The company reported a 2% reduction in net profit, amounting to Rs 510 crore, down from Rs 520 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the dip in net profit, ICICI Lombard witnessed a rise in total income, which reached Rs 5,851 crore, up from Rs 5,165 crore previously. Furthermore, the gross direct premium income saw a modest growth of 2.3%, totaling Rs 6,211 crore.

The board announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share while maintaining a healthy solvency ratio of 2.69 times, exceeding the regulatory requirement. This financial posture positions ICICI Lombard well for future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025