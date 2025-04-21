Left Menu

Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Calls for NIA Probe After Violent Clashes

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari call for an NIA probe following violence over Waqf Act protests in West Bengal, accusing authorities of mishandling the situation as normalcy begins to return to affected areas.

Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Calls for NIA Probe After Violent Clashes
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar meets victims of Murshidabad protests (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar visited violence-hit areas on Monday, meeting with victims of recent protests against the Waqf Act. Majumdar emphasized the importance of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation, conditional on the Kolkata High Court's approval, to uncover the root causes of the incidents.

Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of pressuring authorities to prematurely return victims to their destroyed homes. He stressed the need for justice and accountability, aligning with residents' demands for an NIA inquiry. Majumdar stated, "We are looking towards the court for guidance. If permitted, an NIA investigation will proceed."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed concerns about the safety of Hindus in West Bengal, alleging threats and demanding the state's police force be held accountable for the violence in Murshidabad. Daily life in the Muslim-majority district of Murshidabad is slowly returning to normal, with schools reopening under tight security after ten days of closure due to the unrest.

The violent protests erupted on April 11 and quickly spread to districts like Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, marking a tense chapter in the state's recent history. The demonstrations escalated into riots, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and widespread property damage, prompting thousands to flee their homes for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

