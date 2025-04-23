Meyer Burger Adjusts Strategy Amid Material Shortages

Swiss solar panel giant Meyer Burger announced it will impose reduced working hours for approximately 300 employees at its German plant starting May 1. This decision comes as a response to temporary material shortages.

According to the company, the short-time work initiative targets the full-time workforce engaged in producing high-performance solar cells, aiming to cut costs in the immediate term.

The material bottlenecks have also prompted strategic shifts at Meyer Burger's Arizona facility, with technical tasks now sharing daily schedules with the manufacturing of solar modules.

