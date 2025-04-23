Left Menu

Robert Vadra Condemns Targeted Terror Attack on Civilians

Businessman Robert Vadra decries a terror attack for targeting civilians after identity checks, citing suppression of Muslims in India. He calls for unity and criticizes the growing communal divide. Priyanka Gandhi also condemns the act as a crime against humanity, urging nationwide solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:55 IST
Robert Vadra Condemns Targeted Terror Attack on Civilians
Businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday condemned a recent terror attack where civilians were selectively targeted after their identity cards were checked, citing the belief that Muslims face suppression in India.

Vadra termed the act as 'cowardly,' arguing that such attacks fail to raise any legitimate issue and only deepen societal divisions. He emphasized the need to keep religion and politics separate, asserting that 'until we are united and secular, our weaknesses will be more apparent to bordering nations.'

Vadra identified the attack as a grim reminder of India's growing communal divide, attributing it to the government's promotion of Hindutva, which leaves minorities uncomfortable. Priyanka Gandhi joined him in condemning the attack as 'shameful' and 'a crime against humanity,' urging the country to stand united against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

