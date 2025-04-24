China-Kenya Relations Elevated Amid Global Uncertainty

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China and Kenya have announced a significant elevation in their relations during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto. Both leaders committed to developing an 'all-weather' China-Africa community.

The move comes amid a complicated international landscape, underscoring Africa's importance to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at extending geopolitical influence. Kenya remains a prominent recipient of BRI investments, with China funding key infrastructure projects like the railway from Mombasa.

Kenya, burdened by heavy debt, continues discussions with China for more infrastructure financing. Ruto, on his first official trip to China as President, has pledged Kenya will manage its debt through increased revenue and decreased waste.

