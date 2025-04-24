China-Kenya Relations Elevated Amid Global Uncertainty
During a meeting in Beijing, China and Kenya elevated their relationship, promising to forge a stronger China-Africa community. The bilateral ties gain significance within the context of China's Belt and Road Initiative, with Kenya as a major recipient. Kenyan President Ruto assures debt management and further collaboration.
BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China and Kenya have announced a significant elevation in their relations during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto. Both leaders committed to developing an 'all-weather' China-Africa community.
The move comes amid a complicated international landscape, underscoring Africa's importance to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at extending geopolitical influence. Kenya remains a prominent recipient of BRI investments, with China funding key infrastructure projects like the railway from Mombasa.
Kenya, burdened by heavy debt, continues discussions with China for more infrastructure financing. Ruto, on his first official trip to China as President, has pledged Kenya will manage its debt through increased revenue and decreased waste.
