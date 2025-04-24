Karnataka CM Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Intense Action
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasized the need for strong action against terrorism. He blamed intelligence failure and demanded central government intervention. The attack has prompted India to take significant diplomatic and military steps against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, calling for immediate and rigorous action against terrorism. He voiced unequivocal support for the central government's counter-measures while identifying a lapse in intelligence as a possible reason for the assault, which left several dead, including a local named Bharat Bhushan.
Siddaramaiah urged the central government to adopt stringent measures to eradicate terrorism in the country and labeled the attack a 'cowardly act'. In his address, he highlighted the significance of intelligence in preventing such attacks and pointed out its failure in this instance.
Meanwhile, India has initiated a series of diplomatic and military maneuvers, including postponing the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, closing the Attari Check Post, and declaring certain Pakistani officials as Persona Non Grata. These actions reflect India's stern stance against Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism. Karnataka government also announced compensation for victims from the state.
