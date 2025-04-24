Akhilesh Yadav Slams Post-Terror Hike in Srinagar Airfares

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken to social media platform X to condemn the reported spike in airfares at Srinagar. Branding the rise as 'highly objectionable' and 'highly reprehensible,' Yadav's criticism comes amid widespread concerns over the ethical implications of such a move.

Yadav questioned the government's involvement in the matter, urging clarity on whether it sanctions the reported exploitative fare increases. 'The news of exorbitant increases in airfares from Srinagar is inhuman and highly condemnable,' asserted the SP chief, emphasizing tourists shouldn't face such financial burdens in times of tragedy. The SP chief also insinuated that fare-related taxes benefitting the government imply potential complicity.

Following reports of airlines elevating prices or flights appearing sold out from Srinagar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has engaged in efforts to stabilize the situation. Talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah have resulted in additional flights being arranged, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation directs airlines to boost capacity and waive fees. The aviation regulator and ministry are keeping strict vigilance to ensure fair travel options for stranded tourists, with airlines urged to assist travelers during the crisis.

