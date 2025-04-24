Adani Energy Solutions Reports Record Profit Boost Driven by Strategic Growth

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), a leading name in India's power transmission sector, witnessed an 87% surge in quarterly profits, reaching Rs 714 crore. This remarkable growth was attributed to both a one-time exceptional income and effective strategic planning, positioning AESL as a powerhouse in the energy domain.

In a regulatory announcement, AESL disclosed that its quarterly income soared to Rs 6,596.39 crore, marking a robust 35.9% increase. Solid operational revenue backed by new projects and smart metering initiatives played a crucial role in driving this financial performance. Profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 doubled, highlighting the company's strong fiscal health.

CEO Kandarp Patel articulated the company's optimistic perspective for FY26 and beyond. With a focus on project execution and market expansion, AESL plans to further strengthen its position through increasing meter installations and improving efficiencies across its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)