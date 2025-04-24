Shringla Calls for Strong Global Stand Against Pakistan’s Terror Tactics
In a strong denunciation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla accused Pakistan of consistently employing terrorism to disrupt India's progress. He highlighted the pattern of violence coinciding with India's advancements and urged for an international response.
Shringla emphasized the necessity for the Central government to ensure Pakistan understands that terrorism will not yield them any benefits. He affirmed that while India seeks peace, it will not shy away from action against threats to its citizens, marking terrorism as a non-negotiable red line.
Lauding the swift decisions of India's Cabinet Committee on Security, Shringla pointed out significant diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These include suspending aspects of the Indus Waters Treaty, reducing diplomatic staff, and tightening visa regulations as part of efforts to fortify national security.
