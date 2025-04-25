ILO Launches Labour-Centric Recovery Plans After Myanmar Quake Crisis

In response to the catastrophic 28 March 2025 earthquake that struck central Myanmar, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has swiftly mobilized emergency aid and initiated a strategic roadmap for longer-term labour market recovery. The magnitude-7.1 earthquake wreaked havoc across the country, particularly in the regions of Mandalay and Sagaing, resulting in widespread loss of life, housing, and livelihoods.

Catastrophic Human and Economic Toll

The earthquake led to the death of more than 3,600 people and caused the collapse of over 48,000 homes, displacing hundreds of thousands. The disaster comes amid an already fragile socio-economic context, further worsening the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. According to preliminary estimates, the quake has thrust an additional two million people into critical need of assistance and protection.

Before the earthquake, 19.9 million people — roughly one-third of the country’s 54 million population — were already in need of aid. Post-earthquake assessments reveal that over 17 million people across 57 of the country’s 330 townships are affected, with more than 9.1 million residing in the most devastated regions of Mandalay and Sagaing.

Immediate Relief for Workers and Small Enterprises

The ILO quickly provided financial support to workers’ and employers’ organizations in the immediate aftermath. This aid enabled these groups to address the urgent needs of their members, ranging from basic necessities to temporary employment solutions.

Fact-finding teams were dispatched to the worst-hit areas to conduct rapid assessments, providing the data necessary to inform both short-term relief and long-term reconstruction strategies. These assessments are also expected to feed into the broader Post-Disaster Needs Assessment being coordinated by the United Nations Country Team in Myanmar.

Long-Term Labour Market Recovery Strategies

The ILO is currently designing comprehensive labour market recovery programs with a strong focus on job creation and sustainability. Among the proposals under consideration are emergency employment-intensive investment projects aimed at rebuilding small-scale infrastructure. These projects are not only expected to repair physical damage but also to engage local businesses and communities in reconstruction — thereby creating decent and sustainable jobs.

Additional initiatives are being developed to address the unique challenges faced by seasonal agricultural workers. Key components include:

Improving occupational safety and health standards

Combating forced and child labour in reconstruction sectors

Supporting trade unions, business associations, and grassroots organizations to deliver essential services and safeguard workers' rights during recovery

Community-based organizations will also receive support to enhance their capacity for crisis response and ensure their active involvement in rebuilding efforts.

Upholding Social Justice and Labour Rights

Kaori Nakamura-Osaka, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, emphasized the organization's commitment to inclusive and equitable recovery. “In the face of immense loss and disruption, the ILO stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar. Our priority is to support the people, including workers and employers, in rebuilding livelihoods through decent and sustainable employment while ensuring that recovery efforts protect the most vulnerable and uphold the principles of social justice,” she said.

The Path Forward

The ILO stresses that any recovery initiative must be rooted in the findings and recommendations of the ILO Commission of Inquiry’s 2023 report, which called for systemic reforms to address labour rights violations in Myanmar. The agency believes that aligning post-disaster recovery with these recommendations will be crucial in building resilience and achieving long-term stability in Myanmar's labour market.

As the nation grapples with this unprecedented tragedy, the ILO’s dual-track approach — combining urgent humanitarian support with sustainable employment solutions — represents a critical lifeline for millions of affected individuals. The coming months will be decisive in translating plans into actions that restore not just infrastructure, but also dignity, opportunity, and hope.