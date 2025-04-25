Left Menu

Indian Artillery's Forceful Retaliation Against LoC Provocations

Retired Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh lauds Indian forces for their forceful response to provocations across the Line of Control by the Pakistan Army. Highlighting the dominance of Indian fighter jets in the region, Chugh also discusses the demolition of militant homes linked to the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:35 IST
Indian Artillery's Forceful Retaliation Against LoC Provocations
Retired Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong testament to India's military might, Retired Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh applauded the Indian artillery's decisive response to provocations from the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC). Chugh emphasized the Indian Air Force's souped-up vigilance with fighter jets showcasing dominance in the disputed region.

Speaking to ANI, Brigadier Chugh highlighted the Indian response as measured yet powerful, asserting, 'Indian artillery gave them a befitting reply.' He elaborated on the active role of the Air Force, stating that Indian fighter jets have dominated the airspace since the firing incidents began. He remarked that Pakistan's posturing aims to project preparedness against any potential Indian military actions.

Chugh also addressed the demolition of two houses in Pulwama and Anantnag, linked to alleged militants associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He detailed the grave suspicions over their involvement in the Pahalgam attack, where police discovered explosive setups indicating a predefined militancy strategy. The attack, taking 26 lives, is the most lethal in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025