Indian Artillery's Forceful Retaliation Against LoC Provocations

In a strong testament to India's military might, Retired Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh applauded the Indian artillery's decisive response to provocations from the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC). Chugh emphasized the Indian Air Force's souped-up vigilance with fighter jets showcasing dominance in the disputed region.

Speaking to ANI, Brigadier Chugh highlighted the Indian response as measured yet powerful, asserting, 'Indian artillery gave them a befitting reply.' He elaborated on the active role of the Air Force, stating that Indian fighter jets have dominated the airspace since the firing incidents began. He remarked that Pakistan's posturing aims to project preparedness against any potential Indian military actions.

Chugh also addressed the demolition of two houses in Pulwama and Anantnag, linked to alleged militants associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He detailed the grave suspicions over their involvement in the Pahalgam attack, where police discovered explosive setups indicating a predefined militancy strategy. The attack, taking 26 lives, is the most lethal in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)