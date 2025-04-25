India's Strong Stand: Countermeasures Against Terrorism and Diplomatic Moves

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 mainly tourists dead, including one Nepalese national.

In one of the deadliest attacks since the 2019 Pulwama incident, terrorists targeted visitors at Baisaran meadow. The central government responded by initiating an all-party discussion to devise a unified stance, with Rahul Gandhi expressing full opposition support for the government's actions.

India has announced a series of diplomatic reprisals against Pakistan, including holding the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and suspending visa services. Pakistani diplomats in India have been declared persona non grata, emphasizing India's resolve against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)