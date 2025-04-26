Serbian Oil Giant Navigates Sanctions with U.S. Waiver Extension

In a significant development for energy politics, Serbian oil company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), largely owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, has secured its third sanctions waiver from the United States, President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday.

The waiver, lasting until June 27, comes as NIS continues to operate Serbia's sole oil refinery, essential to meet the Balkan nation's energy demands. The U.S. initially imposed sanctions on Russia's oil sector on January 10, demanding Gazprom Neft divest from NIS.

Thanks to the waiver, NIS can temporarily avoid supply disruptions, importing 80% of oil via Janaf's Croatian pipeline, while the remaining needs are met by its domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)