Char Dham Yatra 2025 Kicks Off: Preparations in Full Swing

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration process launched on Monday, as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in the state's readiness for a smooth journey. "All preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2025 have been done," Dhami told ANI, highlighting the ceremonial openings: Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, Kedarnath on May 2, and Badrinath on May 4.

Dhami affirmed that security and accommodation plans are comprehensive, adding that officials share the pilgrims' excitement. He conducted a virtual meeting with district magistrates to review arrangements, issuing vital instructions. Special registration counters have been established for the specially-abled, senior citizens, and international visitors, with a total of 20 free counters made available, according to District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal.

On the registration's opening day, Nautiyal reported a cap of 1,000 registrants, subject to changes based on further directives. Meanwhile, Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval announced enhanced security measures, including designating three halting areas, CCTV installation at key spots, and drone usage for managing traffic. With pilgrims' convenience a priority, the region has been segmented into zones and sectors with police deployment bolstered by five tourist police centres. The administration is fully prepared to handle the annual pilgrimage's expected crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)