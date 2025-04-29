Left Menu

Iberian Peninsula Plunged into Darkness: Massive Blackout Halts Spain and Portugal

A massive blackout affected Spain and Portugal, disrupting subway and railway services and cutting communication and power in major cities. Authorities attributed the outage to issues within the European power grid, while emergency services switched to backup systems. Investigations continue as power restoration efforts progress.

Updated: 29-04-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 00:38 IST
Iberian Peninsula Plunged into Darkness: Massive Blackout Halts Spain and Portugal
  • Spain

On Monday, a major blackout left Spain and Portugal struggling without electricity, paralyzing transportation systems and communication services across the Iberian Peninsula.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez attributed the disruption to a 'strong oscillation' within the European grid, insisting that continued inquiry is necessary to determine the precise cause. Efforts to restore power are underway, with assistance from surrounding countries.

Authorities stress there is no evidence suggesting a cyberattack was responsible. In the meantime, many crucial services, from hospitals to transportation, rely on backup systems as millions across these nations adapt to the abrupt power loss.

