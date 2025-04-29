Fire Frenzy: NCP Leader Criticizes Fire Department Over Mall Blaze
A fire broke out at Mumbai's Link Square Mall, prompting NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique to criticize the fire department's ineffective response. Siddique claimed the blaze, initiated by a small spark, could have been managed early, highlighting issues like ill-equipped personnel and unheeded warnings about gas cylinders in nearby restaurants.
In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire erupted at the Croma showroom, nestled within Link Square Mall on Bandra's Linking Road. The blaze rapidly escalated to a Level-III emergency by 4:49 AM, as declared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.
NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique lambasted the fire department's inability to contain the fire promptly. 'We have been here since 4 AM, and it could have easily been controlled if the officers had been properly equipped,' Siddique asserted to reporters, blaming the initial oversight and lack of adequate response.
As the fire enveloped the premises, Siddique emphasized the ignored risks of gas cylinders in adjacent restaurants, warning this could have triggered an even more catastrophic scenario. He urged accountability, stating that, despite capable personnel, the lack of equipment and slow response jeopardized safety and escalated the damage.
