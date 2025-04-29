Left Menu

India Leads Global IPO Scene Amid Decline in Listings

Despite a 20% decline in listings, India became the leading market for IPOs in the first quarter of 2025. Indian firms raised $2.8 billion, equivalent to 10% of global funds. Hexaware Technologies played a pivotal role in this trend. The IPO performance underscores investor confidence in India.

  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as the world's largest IPO market in the January-March period of 2025, according to a new report, despite a notable decline in the number of listings by 20%. Indian companies raised $2.8 billion, which accounted for about 10% of all funds raised globally during this period.

While the number of IPOs decreased to 62 this quarter, Hexaware Technologies spearheaded the investment scene with its notable $1 billion IPO. However, fewer companies achieved positive first-day returns, with numbers slipping to 63% from 83% last year.

The Indian IPO market remained diverse, showcasing significant activities in sectors like industrials, health, and real estate, reflecting strong investor confidence. Despite global volatility and market fluctuations, the outlook for India's IPO market is optimistic, with several companies prepping for IPOs.

