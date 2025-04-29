Franklin Templeton & Axis Finance Unveil New Financial Initiatives

Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments has taken a significant step forward, announcing the first close of Rs 205 crore for its alternative investment fund. The Franklin India Credit AIF aims for a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, with investments geared towards debt securities, according to a recent statement.

Meanwhile, Axis Finance, a non-bank lender, introduced a new home loan product tailored for economically weaker sections and low-income groups. This initiative by the Axis Bank arm emphasizes hyper localisation of products and rapid execution, promising to address the needs of underserved communities effectively, as stated on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)