Inox Green Ventures into Solar Operations: A New Chapter in Renewable Energy O&M

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd announced on Wednesday its entry into the solar operations and maintenance (O&M) sector through an agreement with a leading renewable energy company. The deal involves servicing 675 MWp of solar projects, underscoring the future growth potential within the renewable sector.

The company's CEO, S K Mathu Sudhana, expressed excitement over this new venture, highlighting the large-scale growth opportunities the solar O&M sector presents. Inox Green is poised to leverage its expertise to manage and expand their asset portfolio quickly.

Despite not disclosing their partner's name, Inox Green emphasized that the projects are distributed across several states. As part of the INOXGFL Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind, Inox Green stands as India's only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company, serving major IPPs and PSUs.

(With inputs from agencies.)