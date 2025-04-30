Inox Green Ventures into Solar Operations: A New Chapter in Renewable Energy O&M
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd has partnered with a major renewable energy company to offer operations and maintenance services for 675 MWp solar projects. This marks Inox Green's entry into the solar O&M sector, promising significant growth opportunities in the burgeoning renewable energy industry.
- Country:
- India
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd announced on Wednesday its entry into the solar operations and maintenance (O&M) sector through an agreement with a leading renewable energy company. The deal involves servicing 675 MWp of solar projects, underscoring the future growth potential within the renewable sector.
The company's CEO, S K Mathu Sudhana, expressed excitement over this new venture, highlighting the large-scale growth opportunities the solar O&M sector presents. Inox Green is poised to leverage its expertise to manage and expand their asset portfolio quickly.
Despite not disclosing their partner's name, Inox Green emphasized that the projects are distributed across several states. As part of the INOXGFL Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind, Inox Green stands as India's only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company, serving major IPPs and PSUs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India