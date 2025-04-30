Bumper Year Ahead: South Africa's Maize Harvest Expected to Climb 14%
South Africa anticipates a 14% increase in maize harvest for the 2024/2025 season, reaching 14.66 million metric tons. This marks a rise from last season's 12.85 million metric tons. White maize will contribute 7.76 million tons, primarily for human consumption, with 6.9 million tons of yellow maize geared towards animal feed.
The CEC's third summer crop projection highlights a promising rise, with the latest estimate slightly increasing from March's 14.56 million metric tons prediction. White maize, totaling 7.76 million tons, will primarily service human consumption needs.
Additionally, yellow maize, used predominantly in animal feed, is expected to contribute 6.9 million tons to the overall harvest. The CEC's optimistic forecast indicates a favorable year for South Africa's agricultural sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)