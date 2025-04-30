Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Martyr Status and Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victim

Rahul Gandhi meets family of Pahalgam attack victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur, pledging to urge PM Modi for a special Parliament session on the matter. Gandhi supports the family's demand for official martyr status for Dwivedi, emphasizing unified opposition support for justice and stringent action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:25 IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi assured the family he would appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special parliamentary session to address justice for the victims.

In a social media post, Gandhi expressed condolences and demanded accountability for the attack. He highlighted the nation's solidarity with the bereaved, urging decisive measures against the perpetrators. Gandhi also noted the opposition's backing for a parliamentary discussion focused on justice for the victims of the Pahalgam incident.

Shubham's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, affirmed Gandhi's support for granting official martyr status to his son. Sanjay stated that Priyanka Gandhi also pledged to advocate for this recognition. Meanwhile, Shubham's wife echoed the family's plea for martyr status, emphasizing Gandhi's commitment to further their cause by appealing directly to the Prime Minister.

The terror attack on April 22 targeted tourists in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 casualties, including a Nepali citizen. India's diplomatic response has targeted Pakistan over purported cross-border terrorism support. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the Dwivedi family, condemning the attack as cowardly and promising robust government action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

