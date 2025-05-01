Inside the World of Warren Buffett: Berkshire Hathaway's Legacy and Future

Tens of thousands of people are flocking to Omaha, Nebraska, for the highly-anticipated annual shareholder meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, led by the legendary Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett, at the age of 94, is set to address shareholder queries for four and a half hours. He will be joined by Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is expected to succeed Buffett as the chief executive. The meeting, also featuring Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, will be broadcasted on CNBC.

Buffett's journey with Berkshire began in 1965 when he took control of the then-struggling textile company, later transforming it into a conglomerate powerhouse. Known for his philanthropy and iconic quotes, Buffett's legacy extends beyond finance. His strategic investments and leadership have driven Berkshire's growth, outpacing the Standard & Poor's in annual profits.

