Australia Decides: Comparing the Policies in a Pivotal Election

Australians are gearing up for a closely contested national election set for Saturday, with major concerns over rising costs of living, housing affordability, and trade tensions stemming from U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump. The political landscape is marked by the centre-left Labor party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, facing off against the conservative Liberal-National coalition helmed by Peter Dutton.

Labor promises to ease the burden on first-time home buyers with a 5% down payment scheme and pledges to invest A$10 billion to construct up to 100,000 new homes. In contrast, the Liberal-National alliance aims to allow buyers to draw up to A$50,000 from their retirement savings for down payments, with an added tax deduction on mortgage interest payments, alongside committing A$5 billion for housing infrastructure improvement.

As both parties reveal their strategies across health, economy, and energy, Labor has committed significant funds towards subsidizing healthcare visits and renewable energy solutions, while the Liberal-National front proposes tax relief and cost-saving measures. Defence policies further distinguish the parties, with the coalition prioritizing more significant spending increases. This election presents clear choices on Australia's future path.

