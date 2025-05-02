Zelestra and SPB Collaborate on 39 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Project
Zelestra has signed a power purchase agreement to supply 39 MW of solar-wind hybrid electricity to Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd. The project is part of Zelestra's plan to incorporate 1 GW into its portfolio by 2026 and aims to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.
Zelestra has entered into a power purchase agreement with Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB) to deliver 39 MW of solar-wind hybrid electricity. This initiative utilizes Zelestra's wind-solar hybrid facility located in India, aimed at providing renewable energy solutions.
The 150 MW project will be built and operated by Zelestra and will serve corporate and industrial clients under the Intra State Open Access model. It is expected to be completed by February-March 2026, offering significant carbon reduction benefits by supplying 7.2 crore units annually and cutting 57.6 MT CO2 emissions.
CEO Sajay K V highlighted this deal as a cornerstone of Zelestra's growth strategy in the commercial and industrial sectors, targeting a 1 GW portfolio by 2026. Chairman N Gopalaratnam of SPB emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability through green energy initiatives.
