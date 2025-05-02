Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Surprising Jobs Report

U.S. stock index futures rose following a positive jobs report, indicating nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000, exceeding expectations. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%. The labor market's health eased concerns about global trade tensions, with major stock indexes showing solid gains.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw an upswing on the back of a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report, alleviating concerns about the labor market's health amid global trade tensions.

The Labor Department announced an increase of 177,000 in nonfarm payrolls for April, surpassing economist predictions of a 130,000 rise, as per a Reuters survey.

Unemployment remained stable at 4.2%, aligning with forecasts. By 08:30 a.m. ET, significant gains were noted in stock indexes, with Dow E-minis climbing 299 points, or 0.73%, S&P 500 E-minis up 42.25 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis advancing 139.5 points, or 0.70%.

