U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Surprising Jobs Report

U.S. stock index futures saw an upswing on the back of a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report, alleviating concerns about the labor market's health amid global trade tensions.

The Labor Department announced an increase of 177,000 in nonfarm payrolls for April, surpassing economist predictions of a 130,000 rise, as per a Reuters survey.

Unemployment remained stable at 4.2%, aligning with forecasts. By 08:30 a.m. ET, significant gains were noted in stock indexes, with Dow E-minis climbing 299 points, or 0.73%, S&P 500 E-minis up 42.25 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis advancing 139.5 points, or 0.70%.

(With inputs from agencies.)