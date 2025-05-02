Iran Nuclear Standoff: Tensions Heighten as U.S. Pressures Tehran

The United States has intensified its stance against Iran's nuclear activities, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating Tehran must cease uranium enrichment and missile development. Rubio stressed that Iran should allow international inspections of its military facilities, as tensions continue to rise following a postponed round of nuclear talks.

In a Fox News interview, Rubio cited significant divisions in resolving the protracted dispute over Iran's nuclear program, highlighting President Trump's threat to take military action if an agreement isn't reached. Iran, however, remains steadfast in maintaining its missile program and rights to uranium enrichment.

While the U.S. pushes for tighter sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical products, Iran's Foreign Ministry asserts its commitment to diplomacy but rejects pressure-based approaches. The ongoing negotiations hinge on both nations finding common ground to avert escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)