Ministers Review Wheat Procurement: Addressing Arhtiyas' Demands Amid Bumper Yield

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak conducted a site visit at Khanna, Asia's largest grain market, on Friday to assess wheat procurement arrangements.

During the visit, Minister Kataruchak expressed the needs of 'arhtiyas' and laborers, calling for increased fees due to inflation. Insufficient storage space for grain was also highlighted as a critical issue for the region.

Assurances were given by Minister Bambhaniya that these issues will be addressed positively. So far, a substantial 116 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been brought to markets, with 114 lakh metric tonnes procured. The state aims to meet its national production target with this year's robust yields.

