Ministers Review Wheat Procurement: Addressing Arhtiyas' Demands Amid Bumper Yield

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited Khanna grain market, addressing wheat procurement concerns. Key issues included demands for increased commission fees for agents and insufficient storage space. The ministers assured that steps will be taken to meet demands following a bumper wheat yield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak conducted a site visit at Khanna, Asia's largest grain market, on Friday to assess wheat procurement arrangements.

During the visit, Minister Kataruchak expressed the needs of 'arhtiyas' and laborers, calling for increased fees due to inflation. Insufficient storage space for grain was also highlighted as a critical issue for the region.

Assurances were given by Minister Bambhaniya that these issues will be addressed positively. So far, a substantial 116 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been brought to markets, with 114 lakh metric tonnes procured. The state aims to meet its national production target with this year's robust yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

