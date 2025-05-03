Nepalese Student's Suspicious Death at KIIT: UGC Launches Investigation

The parents of a Nepalese student, who was tragically found dead at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, have visited the AIIMS hospital mortuary, coping with immense grief. The student's mother lamented that they were notified about the tragedy at 8:00 PM.

Her father revealed that they had spoken to their daughter just hours before the incident, at 3:00 PM, noting that their conversation was pleasant and uneventful. In response to the student's death, the University Grant Commission (UGC) swiftly set up a four-member fact-finding committee, led by IGNOU Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao.

The committee, tasked with examining the circumstances of the alleged suicide, includes NIEPA's Shashikala Wanjari, ex-Vice Chancellor HCS Rathore, and UGC's Sunita Siwach. This effort follows the death of another Nepalese student at KIIT earlier this year, prompting concerns about student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)