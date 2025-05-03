Left Menu

Nepalese Student's Suspicious Death at KIIT: UGC Launches Investigation

Following the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT, the UGC has formed a committee to investigate the incident, which appears as a possible suicide. The parents, grieving their loss, were informed of the tragic event. This marks the second incident of its kind at the institute recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:23 IST
Nepalese Student's Suspicious Death at KIIT: UGC Launches Investigation
Parents of the deceased Nepalese student (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of a Nepalese student, who was tragically found dead at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, have visited the AIIMS hospital mortuary, coping with immense grief. The student's mother lamented that they were notified about the tragedy at 8:00 PM.

Her father revealed that they had spoken to their daughter just hours before the incident, at 3:00 PM, noting that their conversation was pleasant and uneventful. In response to the student's death, the University Grant Commission (UGC) swiftly set up a four-member fact-finding committee, led by IGNOU Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao.

The committee, tasked with examining the circumstances of the alleged suicide, includes NIEPA's Shashikala Wanjari, ex-Vice Chancellor HCS Rathore, and UGC's Sunita Siwach. This effort follows the death of another Nepalese student at KIIT earlier this year, prompting concerns about student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025