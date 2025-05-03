ILO Launches FAIRWAY Programme Phase II to Enhance Migrant Worker Protections (2024–2028)

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has officially launched the second phase of its flagship FAIRWAY Programme (2024–2028), an ambitious interregional initiative that aims to reshape the governance of labour migration and promote improved working conditions for African migrant workers in the Arab States. The programme was formally introduced during a regional event held in Kuwait City on 30 April 2025, bringing together key stakeholders from both regions to chart the course for stronger protections and cooperation.

Enhancing Dialogue for Migration Governance

In his opening remarks, Coffi Agossou, the ILO’s Deputy Regional Director for Africa, emphasized the critical need for interregional collaboration to safeguard the rights of migrant workers. He described the FAIRWAY Programme as an opportunity to pursue "evidence-based" and "collective action" strategies to foster equitable labour migration systems between Africa and the Arab States. Agossou called on governments, employers, trade unions, civil society organizations, and migrant workers themselves to actively participate in building a more transparent and humane labour migration corridor.

“Migrant workers along the Africa-Arab States corridor deserve better protection,” said Agossou. “Only through inclusive, data-driven collaboration can we achieve long-term improvements in their rights and working conditions.”

Swiss Support and Gender-Focused Governance

The programme is co-funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), whose Head of Section for Migration and Forced Displacement, Patricia Barandun, reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to fair and rights-based migration. Barandun stressed that while migration between Africa and the Arab States offers considerable potential, it also presents structural challenges in terms of regulation and worker protection.

“The emphasis on rights-based governance, decent work, and gender equality—especially for those in the most vulnerable conditions—is not just a priority, it is a necessity,” Barandun noted.

GCC’s Reform Efforts and Future Priorities

Representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasim Alhamrani, Director of Strategic Planning and Communication at the GCC Executive Bureau, shared ongoing reforms undertaken by Gulf States to strengthen migrant labour governance. These include efforts to improve migrant workers’ access to justice, enhance wage protection, and gradually reform recruitment practices.

“The second phase of the FAIRWAY Programme must also look toward regulating recruitment in countries of origin, to ensure ethical, transparent, and cost-effective processes,” Alhamrani stated.

Building on Momentum: ILO's Vision for Phase II

In his concluding remarks, Peter Rademaker, ILO Deputy Regional Director for the Arab States, underscored the significant advancements already made in GCC labour systems while acknowledging the need for continued effort.

“FAIRWAY has the potential to facilitate upward harmonization by leveraging best practices and fostering joint action between Africa and the Arab States,” said Rademaker. “Our corridor approach encourages bilateral and multilateral engagements that can transform current migration systems into inclusive and equitable frameworks.”

Labour Migration: A Complex and Growing Phenomenon

Labour migration from Africa to the Arab States is increasingly shaped by economic, demographic, and climate-related pressures. According to ILO estimates, migrant workers represented 37.2% of the total labour force in Arab States in 2022, with African nationals accounting for a growing share. However, these workers—especially those in low-wage and informal sectors—face significant decent work deficits. These include restrictive labour market policies, exploitative recruitment practices, and limited access to justice and grievance mechanisms.

Strategic Focus Areas of FAIRWAY Phase II

The FAIRWAY Phase II programme aims to address these complex issues through a multi-pronged strategy:

Regional and Interregional Cooperation : Strengthen dialogue among stakeholders across East and West Africa (notably Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria) and the Arab States, including GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE), Jordan, and Lebanon.

Gender-Transformative Approaches : Focus on the rights and working conditions of women migrant workers, particularly in sectors like domestic and care work where they are disproportionately represented.

Sectoral Interventions : Target sectors known for labour vulnerabilities such as construction and domestic work, ensuring interventions are tailored to the most at-risk groups.

Worker Protection and Empowerment: Facilitate the provision of services, legal aid, social protection, and representation mechanisms for migrant workers to claim and exercise their rights.

Toward a Rights-Based Migration Future

FAIRWAY Phase II represents a comprehensive vision to improve the governance of labour migration through sustainable, rights-based, and gender-sensitive approaches. By enhancing regional collaboration and addressing systemic deficiencies, the initiative sets the groundwork for meaningful change that can protect the dignity, rights, and well-being of migrant workers across one of the world’s most active migration corridors.