Waves Summit 2025: India Sets Stage to Dominate Global Gaming Scene

The Waves Summit 2025, recently held in Mumbai, has emerged as a crucial meeting ground for India's burgeoning media and entertainment sector, particularly highlighting the nation's aspirations to become a global leader in the gaming industry. The event attracted creators, industry moguls, startups, and policymakers to assess India's potential in digital entertainment, with a pronounced emphasis on gaming innovation.

A highlight of the summit was the "Create in India Challenge," a government-backed initiative encouraging upcoming game developers to craft unique, culturally inspired games. This program has energized a fresh wave of Indian developers, many hailing from esteemed engineering institutions like IITs. Roland Landers, CEO of the All India Gaming Federation, praised the initiative as a beacon for ideation and innovation in online skill gaming.

The summit also featured success stories such as Zupee, a skill-based gaming platform that has redefined casual gaming through culturally resonant content. Ravi Shankar Jha of Zupee elaborated on their mission to engage the Indian audience by weaving cultural narratives into games, with ambitions to take Indian games to the global stage.

A central theme at Waves 2025 was the growing use of data in gaming, from AI-powered personalization to immersive graphics, underscored by inputs from Gokul V Subramaniam of Intel India. Emphasizing the summit's impact, Ankit Kashyap from M-LEAGUE noted India's potential to create globally appealing games, underlining the need for government support to scale these ambitions.

The summit signifies India's strategic positioning in the gaming industry, showcasing its creative prowess and fostering partnerships essential for global expansion. The regional talent and innovative spirit discussed at Waves 2025 set the trajectory for India's continued evolution as a hub for gaming excellence.

