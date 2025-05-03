Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Major Trafficking Network Exposed

In a significant crackdown on cross-border illegal immigration, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an organized network accused of facilitating the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India without proper documentation. The operation has resulted in the detention of 47 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the arrest of several facilitators linked to the network.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police for the Southern Range, Sanjay Kumar Jain, this operation is part of a broader effort to target illegal immigrants, particularly those hailing from Bangladesh. Jain stated, "Delhi Police has been conducting a special campaign against illegal immigrants, especially those from Bangladesh. During this campaign, the Southern Range, especially the South District, has apprehended a significant number of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants. The team has done commendable work by detecting around 47 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and taking legal action against them. A thorough investigation was executed to dismantle the entire network."

The primary suspect, identified as Chand Miya, is believed to be a Bangladeshi national running a network of agents helping people sneak into India and settle in various cities. Jain added, "The mastermind behind this trafficking network was identified as Chand Miya, a resident of Bangladesh. He was responsible for bringing people from Bangladesh to India through a well-organised network involving local agents. Fake identity documents were created for these individuals, and they were placed in various forms of employment. Chand Miya originally resided in Taimoor Nagar, but later relocated to a southern state, where he expanded his immigrant trafficking operations."

The investigation further revealed that around 100 more individuals are suspected to be part of this illicit network. Jain explained, "Based on his disclosure, 33 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Chennai with the assistance of Chennai Police, and two FIRs have been registered there. He also helped settle some immigrants in Bangalore and others in Delhi. Their primary source of income was employment in the unorganized and low-skilled manual labour sectors. So far, we have zeroed-down around 100 more individuals who are being traced and detected."

The police crackdown also led to the arrest of five Indian agents involved in facilitating illegal immigration. Deputy Commissioner of Police South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, commented, "Till now, we have apprehended more than 75 Bangladeshi immigrants in the South District. In this specific case, 47 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained, along with five Indian agents who were facilitating them. The breakthrough came when we detected one Bangladeshi individual, whose name was revealed to be Chand Miya. The investigation then expanded, leading to the arrest of 33 more Bangladeshis in Chennai and 8 in Vijayawada. Further investigation is ongoing, and any additional persons found involved will also be apprehended."

