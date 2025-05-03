Left Menu

India's Cinematic Surge: A Global Influence

At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, India showcased its growing impact on the global entertainment industry. The MPA unveiled a report emphasizing the sector's economic contributions and future growth potential, with Minister Dr L Murugan highlighting the government's commitment to a robust and innovative creative ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:08 IST
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan (Photo/PIB Mumbai). Image Credit: ANI
During the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan praised the Motion Picture Association (MPA) for its global leadership and acknowledged India's increasing influence in worldwide cinema. The MPA released a pivotal report showcasing the substantial economic contributions of India's film, television, and streaming sectors.

Minister Murugan, alongside MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin, highlighted the resonance of Indian films like 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' across diverse languages and geographies. Murugan underscored the government's dedication to fostering a creator-first environment through supportive policies, production incentives, and robust intellectual property protections, noting recent anti-piracy reforms.

Charles Rivkin expressed the MPA's commitment to bolstering India's entertainment industry amid an era of strategic transformation. Rivkin shared that the Indian entertainment segments supported 2.6 million jobs and contributed over USD 60 billion to the economy. He aligned MPA's goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an innovative creative economy, emphasizing storytelling prowess, visual effects, and global content export.

